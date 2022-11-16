Rwanda: Cricket - Kenya Appoints New Captain for Rwanda Tournament

16 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Kenyan men's cricket team named a new captain and a deputy for the 2024 World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda.

Kenya who are in Group A alongside Botswana, host nation Rwanda, St. Helena, Seychelles, Lesotho and Malawi, appointed Sachin Bhudia as their new skipper. He will be assisted by Lucas Olouch.

Kenya has a 16-man squad for the competition in Kigali. They play their first game against St. Helena on Thursday, November 17.

The winners from the two Groups qualify to the Cricket World cup which will be held in USA and the West Indies in 2024.

Kenya's game with Rwanda is on November 20.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.