Rwanda: Cricket - Kenya Appoints New Captain for Rwanda Tournament

The Kenyan men's cricket team named a new captain and a deputy for the 2024 World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda.

Kenya who are in Group A alongside Botswana, host nation Rwanda, St. Helena, Seychelles, Lesotho and Malawi, appointed Sachin Bhudia as their new skipper. He will be assisted by Lucas Olouch.

Kenya has a 16-man squad for the competition in Kigali. They play their first game against St. Helena on Thursday, November 17.

The winners from the two Groups qualify to the Cricket World cup which will be held in USA and the West Indies in 2024.

Kenya's game with Rwanda is on November 20.