Ghana: Amey Supports Junior Golf Development in Ghana

Head Professional at Westerham Golf Club UK, Frazer Amey, has donated golf clubs and a bag to support the development and growth of junior golf in Gha-na. The items were donated to Ghana's fast rising non-profit charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society.

Presenting the items, Mr Amey explained that he was motivated to make the donation after hearing about the success story of Captain One Golf Society kids' project, currently running at all major golf courses in Ghana. He said, "as a golfer, I get excited when underprivileged in so-ciety are given hope and an oppor-tunity to showcase their talents and this falls directly in line with what Captain One is doing; so I'm very pleased to contribute to changing the lives of these kids."

He added that he would con-tact the organisation occasionally to support with golf equipment that could assist the growth of the project.

President and founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked Mr Amey for the support and assured him the equip-ment would be used for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that Captain One Golf Society had a kid's golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana there-fore the donated items would be distributed to help train the young kids in the sport.

Mr Appiah added that the society was now a fully-registered non-prof-it organisation, "therefore, we would work towards making golf a sport for all especially the vulnera-ble and underprivileged in society."

The President, consequently, called for more support and urged Ghanaians to debunk the notion that golf was a sport for the elite.

Captain One Golf Society is currently preparing for the second edition of the Captain One Kids tournament scheduled to tee-off at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday, January 20, 2023.