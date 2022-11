The MTN/FA Cup Round of 64 live draw will be held today at the GFA Secretariat in Accra. The draw is expected to take place at the GFA conference room at 11am.

All 18 Premier League sides will join the 46 qualified teams from the preliminaries for the draw.

According to the FA Cup Or-ganising Committee, the format for the draw will see clubs zoned into groups based on proximity. Thirty Division One League (DOL) and 16 second division sides will also be in the mix today