Liberia: House Reviews Subsidy

-for Destiny Recovery program

The House of Representatives mandates its Ways, Means and Finance, Gender and Health committees to review a communication seeking subsidy for the Destiny Recovery Program in the FY2023 National Budget.

The plenary decision was taken during its 7th day sitting of the 3rd quarter of the 5th session on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, following a communication from Grand Bassa County District#5 Representative, Thomas Alexander Goshua.

According to Rep. Goshua the Destiny Recovery Program is an organization involved with mental rehabilitation in the country that has treated about two hundred (200) at-risk- youths over the past four years of its existence.

He said the program is located at Neezo Junction in Paynesville, and the group has constructed a rehabilitation center that is being used to accommodate disadvantaged youths and give them vocational training to make them productive citizens in society.

He said as part of government's agenda to fight drug sales and abuse, which is a primary source leading youths astray, the need to provide subsidy to the Destiny Recovery Program through the 2023 fiscal year cannot be overly emphasized.

Rep. Goshua maintained that subsidy will enable the organization to expand its activities to accommodate twice its usual capacity, which, he said, will in turn greatly complement government's effort towards rehabilitating at-risk youths.

"The Destiny Recovery Program's projection for the expansion of its rehabilitation program is estimated at One-Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($100,000.00), this amount will be directed to the purchase of modern equipment to be lodged at the already constructed rehabilitation center, and for the treatment and learning of its patients", The Grand Bassa lawmaker explained.

Meanwhile, the committees are expected to review the instrument and report to plenary within a period of two weeks following a motion from Grand Kru County Electoral District#1 Representative Nathaniel Bahway.