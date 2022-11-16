Liberia: LRA Trains 20 Tax Auditors

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)has embarked on a week-long professional training for tax auditors in Paynesville.

According to the LRA, the training is focused on the gaming industry, to enhance the skills of auditors to conduct efficient audits and compliance check in the gaming industry of Liberia.

The Commissioner for Domestic Tax Department at the entity, Darlingston Y. Talery, described the training as a vital initiative geared toward staff capacity enhancement in administering effective tax audits of the gaming sector.

He encouraged participants to take interest in the training to acquire new skill sets and expand their scope in tax auditing in a bid to mobilize more revenue from the sector.

"I urge you to open up your minds, ask all the questions and use this opportunity to learn and make yourself better... and help mobilize more revenue for Liberia," Commissioner Talery stated.

Twenty auditors are attending the training being facilitated by two tax audit experts from the Institute of Tax Administration of the Tanzania Revenue Authority. Press Release