Ghana: Large Crowds Throng AICC to Watch 'Galamsey Economy' By Anas

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was the centre of attraction as hundreds of individuals trooped in on Monday to watch the much-awaited documentary titled 'Galamsey Economy' by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

With anxious faces, people from all walks of life including government officials, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other relevant stakeholders patiently went through the ticketing pro-cess with much expectation.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) were also ably represented who ensured that individuals and stakeholders who had turned up at the venue adhered to the laid down rules devoid of any mayhem.

The documentary which was premiered in two sessions cap-tured former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, who took some amount of money from the Tiger Eye Team, who posed as investors prepared to invest in the ailing economy, an amount of US$500, 000.

Such act by the former Minster of State in Charge of Finance, was received with some sarcastic comments and laughter by the viewers, while others were thrown into a state of disbelief.

In the documentary, Mr Adu Boahen claimed he could leverage the good relationship he had with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to convince him accept the proposal being made by the supposed investors.

According to him, the sup-posed investors needed to offer the Vice President only an amount of US$200,000 as an "appearance fee" for the deal to go through.

After the discussion with the supposed investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr Boahen was seen happily putting the monies given to him in a black polythene bag which left the view-ers speechless.

The capturing of the act by Mr Adu Boahen, according to the narrator in the documentary contradicts the promises made by the President, Nana Addo Dank-wa Akufo-Addo before and after assuming office which included the fight against corruption.

The office of the President, however, on Monday issued a statement announcing the sacking of Mr Adu Boahen after being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposè and referring the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigation.

Issues captured in the docu-mentary include the banking crisis and the conflict of interest exhib-ited by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the sacked Mr Boahen, owners of Data Bank and the Black Star Brokerage respectively.

Additionally, the documentary highlighted the issues on illegal mining also known as 'galamsey,' including the issue of Akonta Mining owned by Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontomi.

Some individuals who spoke to the Ghanaian Times after the ex-posé said they were astonished by the conduct of Mr Adu Boahen as captured in the documentary.

While others called for his arrest, some also commended the President for his sacking and demanded that it should not end there as they expect expedite ac-tion by the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Isaac Benedict, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times after the show, described the situation as sad adding, "It is sad that our leaders who are supposed to be in charge end up in corruption."

Mr Abdulraham Diallo said it was good that one bad nut had been implicated.

He, therefore, called on the Special Prosecutor to expedite investigations into the matter to ensure that Mr Adu Boahen was prosecuted.

Another viewer, who gave his name as William, said he was taken aback by Mr Adu Boahen's conduct and also called for his prosecution.