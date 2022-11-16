Africa: TOA, RPA College to Host 2023 Africa Sports Festival

Titans of Africa and RPA College in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Beyond the Re-turn will host the Africa Sports Festival 2023 in Ghana from March 2 to March 12

The 10-day event will feature the first-ever HBCU diaspora bowl game held in Africa and the inaugural West Africa flag football championship scheduled with four countries in attendance.

NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will grace the festival with his second annual youth camp and Eli Apple will make his first appearance on the American football scene in Ghana.

President of Operations of Titans of Africa, Mohammed Osman Nkosi, says: "This is a historic event in the making and we have worked to see it come to life. I'm confident that after this event, American football will be played in every region of Ghana and move beyond Ghana to Africa.

"In all, we are setting a generational legacy that will bring hope to talented African youth."

Founder of RPA College, Reggie Calhoun Junior, believes the vision is to impact one billion lives worldwide.

"Using the platform of sports to connect the world is an honour. I believe the American Diaspora needs to feel and experience the connection with the motherland," he said.

"The beyond return project is one of the biggest driving factors of why we wanted to bring this event to Accra. I'm excited about the future and the major impact that this event will have on the youth and the country."