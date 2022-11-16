Ghana: SP Investigates Adu Boahen, Others Over 'Galamsey Economy'

The Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Ag-yabeng, has commenced investigation into the actions of Mr Charles Adu Boahen, for corruption in an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, dubbed "Galamsey Economy."

This followed the referral of the matter to the Office of the Special Prosecutor by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through a directive for further investigations.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Agyabeng in Accra yesterday, said in addition to the former Minister of State, other persons implicated in the matter would also be investigated.

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced investigation into the actions of Mr Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, "Galamsey Economy".

The Secretary to the President, upon the directions of the President, referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations, allegations of corruption levelled against Mr Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance contained in an investigative exposé published by Tiger Eye PI and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas," it noted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday terminated the appointment of Mr Adu Boa-hen, over his alleged involvement in corruption.

The President took the decision when the allega-tion of Mr Adu Boahen's involvement was brought to his notice, according to a statement from the Jubilee House.

"After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, 'Galamsey Economy,' the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations," the statement said Mr Adu Boahen, son of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s first flag bearer in the 1992 Presidential Election, has served in President Akufo-Addo's administration since 2017.