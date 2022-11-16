Ghana: 50 Female Students Benefit From 'Seeds for the Future' Programme

A total of 50 tertiary female students have benefitted from this year's "Seeds for the Future" programme by Huawei Ghana.

The programme which began on Wednesday, October 31 was climaxed on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Huawei Ghana Office in Accra with a Tech4Go-od competition among 11 teams from Finland, Baltics, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Ghana.

The Tech4Good project was an initiative started in 2021 under the Huawei Seeds for the Future digital skills training programme.

It came in the form of a competition designed to help young adults learn about latest trends in digitalisation to enable them explore how digital tech-nologies could address common societal problems.

After the first and second round of the competition, two teams from Ghana (Peerless Techies and The Ace Seeds) and one team from Iceland (Niceland) made it to finals.

The winner of the Tech-4Good competition would be announced today after which a national awards ceremony would be held on November 17, 2022 to celebrate outstanding student and teams from Ghana.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2022 Seeds for the Future Programme in Ghana, the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), Ms Ama Pomaa Boateng en-couraged the youth to embrace Information and Communications Technology (ICT) education to thrive in the 21st century.

She said that was also to help in the realisation of the digitalisation agenda and its resultant effect on the economy as all hands were needed on deck.

The Deputy Managing Di-rector, Huawei, Kweku Essuman Quansah noted that Huawei as part of the Women in Tech initiative last year partnered the MoCD, Ministry of Foreign Af-fairs and Regional Integration and the Rebecca Foundation to train over 50,000 young girls in digital technologies.

"This year, about 25,000 young girls have also benefitted from this training bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 75, 000,"he added.

Mr Quansah underscored that this year's programme would in-troduce students to advanced ICT courses in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Digital Power, Digital Trade, and Smart City while building their leadership capabilities in cours-es like Strategic Leadership and Cross-Cultural Management