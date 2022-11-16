Ghana: GCM Holds 2021 and 2022 Health and Safety Awards

Member companies of the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) have been lauded for their continuous priority and investment in safety and health.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Mines of the Minerals Commis-sion, John Amoanyi, who stated this at the 2021 and 2022 Health and Safety Awards, in Accra on Monday, said the health and safe-ty audit conducted this year indi-cated that the accident incident rate of the mining companies had reduced drastically.

Though Mr Amoanyi did not give figures to back his claim, he said the health and safety performance of GCM member companies was an improvement of the 2021 performance.

He said the feat achieved this year was through hard work and the priority the GCM member companies placed on health and safety.

Mr Amoanyi said the per-formance by the GCM member companies was great considering the marks each company got.

"We need to sustain what we did right and improve on the areas we fell short," Mr Amoanyi said.

He said the safety conscious-ness being demonstrated by the mining companies was commend-able.

"You made us proud and as a regulator, we are excited about the emphasis you place on health and safety," MrAmoanyi stated, saying "The Mines Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission is proud to be associated with the programme. "

The Chief Executive Officer of GCM, Dr Sulemane Koney, said health and safety was a key performance indicator in the rat-ing of mining companies.

"Mining companies are not only concerned about the ounces of gold they produce, but the safety of their workers and the community they operate in," he said.

He said the safety and health award was done at the zonal and national levels to recognise com-panies which were doing exceed-ingly well to protect their staff and the community they operated in.

Dr Koney said mining com-panies were obligated to ensure people who enter mining compa-nies operated effectively without any injury.

He said health and safety ob-ligation of the mining companies were extended to the communities the GCM member companies op-erated to ensure the impact of the mining companies did not affect the communities.

In this regard, Dr Koney said mining companies were also enjoined to for Community Safety Brigades to quickly respond to emergencies in times of disaster.

In 2022, Asanko Gold Mines Limited emerged winner in Best Improved Mine, Gold Fields Ghana Limited Tarkwa took the second position and Adamus Resources came third.

For Best Mine Based on Occu-pational Injury Statistics Adamus Resources Limited came first, fol-lowed by Newmont Gold Ghana Limited and Asanko Gold Mines took the third position.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited clinched the first position in Best Mine Team in Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition, fol-lowed by Perseus Mining Ghana Limited and Golden Star Wassa Limited came third.