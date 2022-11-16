Gambia: GRTS to Show World Cup Matches Only On Terrestrial Networks Not On Satellite

16 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Management of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) is pleased to announce that the national broadcaster will be showing live matches of the football World Cup tournament beginning in Qatar on Sunday, 20th November.

GRTS will be airing the Matches. However, due to FIFA regulations, the matches will be shown only on terrestrial networks and not on satellite transmissions.

Consequently, the GRTS Management regrets to inform its viewers that the World Cup matches will not be available through satellite receivers. Management therefore advises viewers to acquire the traditional outdoor or internal television antennas to watch the matches.

Any inconvenience is deeply regretted.

