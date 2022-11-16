Gambia: Gunjur Utd Begin Pre-Season Training Ahead of 2nd Division League Campaign

16 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Monday started its annual pre-season training ahead of the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign at the Red Star Football Field in Gunjur.

The country's Second Tier campaign is set to commence in January 2023.

The Coastal Town boys will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League season.

Gunjur United slipped to Team Rihno 2-1 in the 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion play-offs match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

