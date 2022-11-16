Gambia: Wrestler Yaya Jammeh Wins FTJ Flag in 40 Seconds

Wrestler Yaya Jammeh of The Gambia Police Force has won the Fabakary Tombong Jatta (FTJ), speaker of Gambia National Assembly bout's flag after beating Flex in just 40 seconds of the grand fight held at the Serrekunda West Mini-Stadium on Sunday.

The grand fight together with others was organised by Gumbo Gaye Promotion.

Tallinding Mbolo wrestler Flex, accelerated the bout from the referee's first whistle, hitting his opponent Yaya Jammeh on the face several times.

However, Sanyang based wrestler Jammeh resisted the storm, grabbing his opponent's wrapper before forcing his weight on him. Flex took some steps backwards in trying to resist but he was helplessly overpowered and sent to the ground.

Yaya Jammeh and his fans headed to Sanyang in a jubilant mood after winning the flag named after Honorable Fabakary Tomboung Jatta.

In the earlier fights, Bala Niamina of Abuko and Buwassor of Nema Mbolo had to settle for a draw after the end of extra time.

Meanwhile the much-anticipated bout between Boy Gaye of Ama Academy and Papa Sowe of Kuto could not take place following the latter's evaluation to hospital.

Papa Sowe alleged that Boy Gaye threw some substance into his eye and he could not see. Boy Gaye denied the claim. However, many spectators expressed disappointment while waiting for the verdict of the Gambia Wrestling Association.

In other bouts, Malam Niani of Tallinding United shocked Modou Gadai of New Jeshwang, Bebe Gineh of Banjul Japoo lost to Koche Barma of Tanji, Bulfaleh of Brikama beat Bebe London of Serekunda Gom Sa Rew while Kartus defeated CFA in the fastest combat of the evening.

Scorpion of Jeff Jel lost his first wrestling boxing bout to Volume of Ebo Town while Findi Ferr of Nema was wrestled down by Kani Bu Sew.

Artist of Ndungu Kebbeh overpowered America of Terminal Mbolo while Boy Bambara 2 of Serekunda Mbolo defeated Bebe Khui of Kerr Serign to claim his first ever victory.

In the comedian bouts, Kani Badjie defeated Fana Fana while Boy Large shocked Boy Cafe in a dramatic and entertaining bout.

The event was attended by thousands of wrestling enthusiasts including the minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Bakary Badjie and a host of other high-profile dignitaries.