Gambia: MAJaC Holds Maiden Graduation

The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), on Saturday held its maiden graduation.

MAJaC is one of the leading training institutions offering courses in journalism and communications in the country.

The event was held under the theme 'Shaping the Gambia's Democratic Future Through Quality Journalism and Effective Communication.'

Established in 2010 by The Gambia Press Union (GPU), MAJaC over the years has trained a number of students some of whom are now contributing positively to the country's work force.

The Centre, which prides itself with excellence and quality journalism and communication, is committed to nurturing critical minds that will empower local communities through their skills.

Thus, the graduation of these 40 students out of 73, comes after successfully completing their academic requirements in advanced diploma in journalism and communications.

At the ceremony, Prof. Pierre Gomez, minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, described the theme of the event as quite apt, adding that choosing such a theme is a clear demonstration by GPU in nurturing critical minds that will empower the communities by elevating important stories to solve societal problems.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental human and constitutional right and journalist have a task in facilitating peace coexistences among communities through effective quality and communication." Minister Gomez told the grandaunts.

For his part, Sang Mendy, Managing Director of the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication, said the institution has ease and would continue to promote democracy through professional training for media and communication specialists by nurturing critical minds through rapidly evolving world of journalism and communications.

"Among the grandaunts are Senior Reporters, Editors, Producers, News Presenters as well as people working in media development. Therefore, it is important to note that 88% of the MAJaC staff are products of the academy." he added.

MD Mendy also reminded that at the centre, they make teaching and learning more relevant to the learners by providing the right teaching and learning materials such as labs including radio and television studios.

Muhammad S. Bah, president of The Gambia Press Union, who is also a product of MAJaC, spoke highly of the quality academic courses offered at the institution, recalling that during his time at the institution, they all tried hard to get to the finish line.

