Gambia: YWAG Appoints New Executive for 2022-2024

The Young Writers' Association of The Gambia (YWAG), acting according to its constitution has appointed new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

With a membership of over 300 young people, the members unanimously re-elected award-winning author, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe to lead the association.

ML Sowe, who was awarded the African Literature Award in January 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - whom, many Gambians considered to be 'the face of Gambian literature', has successfully helped over 100 young Gambian writers become successful poets, writers, and authors-- and continues to break national and international records in the annals of the country's literary history.

YWAG aims to promote writing and book reading for national development. The mission of the association is to encourage cultural education, unity and ethical values through creative writing. It also seeks to enhance young people academically and culturally, and build an insight on social development.

Established in 2012 as a community of young Gambian writers promoting literacy and literature, YWAG is legally registered with the Ministry of Justice and is a non-profit association that interacts, networks and discusses the advancement of young Gambian writers for individual development and nation-building.

The association is planning to host the second annual National Storytelling Competition slated for January 2023, move to its new office space, and open calls for applications for the 2023 Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival 2023 and The Gambia Prize for Literature 2023.

The new executive members of the YWAG are: Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe (author of Don't Judge The Book by The Cover) - Founder and President; Saffiatou Joof ( author of Under The Spell of Poetry) - Vice President and Spokesperson; Kebba S. Juwara (author of Spilled Beans) - Secretary- General; Fatou Joof (author of My Scars) - Assistant Secretary-General; Ansu Jatta - PRO and Program Officer

Saihou Ngallan - Media and Communications Officer; Sanusi Camara (author of Call Me Abou) - Publication and Publishing Officer; Kawsu Sannneh (author of Tribal Grudges) - Copyright and Intellectual Property Officer; Fatoumatta Bayo ( author of Sorrows of A Stepmother) -Women and Gender Officer; Fatima Alhassan Jallow - Accountant; Bassi Mbye - National Mobiliser and Omar Drammeh - Social Secretary.

Ywag Media and Communications Unit