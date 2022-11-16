Cote d'Ivoire/Gambia: GFF Officials Attend School Football Workshop in Ivory Coast

Officials of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) are currently attending a school football workshop in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, organised by FIFA.

They include the General Secretary Lamin M. Jassey, the Technical Director Sang John Ndong and Ismaila S. Ceesay the President of the School Football Association who also doubles as an ExCo member.

Dubbed the Football for Schools (F4S), a brainchild of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, it is an ambitious programme run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, which aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children.

It seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system, in partnership with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The programme has been designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other priorities.

Source: GFF