Senegal: Police Arrest 107 Business People

16 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

According to official sources, 107 shopkeepers and other business people in Senegal have been arrested by police for failing to comply with state-issued directive to reduce prices of basic commodities in the country.

The business people were found to have defaulted since they refused to reduce prices of basic commodities as recommended by the Senegalese government who introduced new prices effective last Saturday.

Defaulters can be jailed for one or two months or pay heavy fines.

Earlier this month, the Senegalese government introduced reduction of prices of basic commodities and property rental across the country.

To enforce the directive, Senegal's Ministry of Trade has employed 1,000 youths to monitor the market and the prices of basic commodities. The ministry has also introduced toll numbers for the public to report any businessperson (s) or shopkeepers who fail to honour government's new prices on commodities and property rental across the country.

