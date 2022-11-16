Nigeria: Vice President Osinbajo Recounts Surgery Experience At Duchess Hospital

press release

Osinbajo said by both medical and aesthetic standards, the Duchess Hospital is comparable to the best hospitals anywhere in the world

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has spoken publicly for the first time about his experience as a patient on admission at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos in July this year for surgery to repair a stress fracture sustained to his right leg.

In a goodwill message to the management and staff of the Duchess Hospital on the occasion of the hospital's first anniversary, the Vice President recalled his generous praise of the hospital's facilities during its commissioning on October 22, 2021, saying "by both medical and aesthetic standards, the Duchess Hospital is comparable to the best hospitals anywhere in the world". He then added, somewhat jokingly, "I never knew I would be admitted as a patient at the hospital a few months later to test the accuracy of my rather generous praise".

Osinbajo went on to state that not only did he undergo Orthopaedic surgery in one of the Duchess Hospital's "state-of-the-art theatres", he spent a whole week on admission post-surgery in what he described as "perhaps one of the most comfortable hospital accommodations anywhere in the world".

According to him, "the Duchess International Hospital has proved to be world-class, both in the quality of its medical personnel and its management, and it is living up to its mission to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care using the most advanced technology and treatments to give the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world."

Corroborating the Vice President, Otunba Alaba Shonibare, Chairman of Alaba Shonibare & Co, a Real Estate firm based in Lagos who successfully underwent knee replacement surgery at the Duchess Hospital in March this year, said the quality of care he received while on admission at the Duchess Hospital " reminds me of the Cromwell Hospital in London".

Speaking further, Shonibare explained his reasons for having the knee replacement surgery at the Duchess Hospital, despite numerous attempts by friends and family to persuade him to have the procedure done in the United Kingdom. "Not only did I do the surgery with one-quarter of the amount it would have cost me in the UK, but I also had the best care from the Duchess Hospital with all my family and friends around me," he explained.

Recalling some of the landmark treatments and surgical procedures performed at the Duchess International

Hospital in the past year, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey remarked that the Duchess Hospital is proud to have successfully conducted a wide variety of routine and complex specialist interventions across major sub-specialties and disciplines such as Orthopaedics, Cardiology and Cardiothoracic surgery, Neurosurgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Urology and Prostate surgery to mention a few.