Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Announce Death of Lawmaker

The Assembly described the death of the lawmaker as sudden.

A lawmaker, Abdulsobur 'Omititi' Olawale, representing Mushin Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly is dead.

He died on Tuesday, Setonji David, the chairperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security said, in a statement.

"It is with deep sadness, sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Hon. Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who passed on today," Mr David said.

"Hon. Olawale was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker, left us unexpectedly and threw the whole House into mourning.

"This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time."

According to a report by the Punch newspaper, the lawmaker slumped during a rally by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jos, Plateau State.

He was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

President Muhammadu Buhari; Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and his running mate, Kashim Shetima; as well as other top members of the party were present at the flag-off ceremony in the state.