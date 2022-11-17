Liberia: 'Care for Each Other As You Go Out'

The new head of Mission of the Salvation Army Liberia, S/Leone and Guinea Command Lt. Colonel Luka Khayumbi has cautioned graduates of the William Booth High School to always care for each other as they walk out the walls of High school.

According to Lt. Colonel Khayumbi, taking care of each other has been a concern for everyone. That was of the most important things any human can do on the face of the earth which brings about change in society and development will always be on the increase.

Speaking at the 24th graduation Commencement Exercises of the William Booth Jr. and Sr. High School situated on Pipeline Road in Paynesville, Lt. Colonel Khayumbi described the class as good. Stressing further, the Salvation New Head of Mission disclosed that the organization is interested in meeting the needs of humans and also spreading the Gospel across to all nations without any discrimination. "I am glad that your class has focused its thought on humanity," the Salvation Army Head of Mission lamented.

He used the occasion to inform the over 213 graduates that the education the school system has provided them is intended for them to contribute meaningfully to the development of post-conflict Liberia and the world at large to help in making the world a better place for everyone to live.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Director of Education of the Salvation Army School System David S. Massaquoi Sr. said he was not surprised that the class chose the name Ubuntu- a term from the Nguni languages of the Zulu in Southern Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Director Massaquoi, the name carries with it a great meaning that includes the essential human virtues of togetherness, compassion, and humanity. He further noted that as an advocate and educator he has come to experience that living for others is the true meaning of being successful.

The William booth High school sent over two hundred fifty candidates for the WASSCE all of the candidates made a successful pass, while 213 passed with credits in Mathematics and other subjects.

The Salvation Army is one of the youngest and fastest-growing Christian organizations operating in Liberia. The Salvation Army according to its history, entered Liberia in 1988 and since then it has been spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It also operates one the most vibrant school systems in six of the fifteen counties that is helping to mold the minds of the younger generation under the watchful Directorship of David S. Massaquoi Sr.