Rwanda: We Are in a Build-Up Towards Afcon Qualifiers, Says Amavubi Coach

Rwanda's national football team, Amavubi, head coach, Carlos Alos Ferrer, has said that the squad is in a build-up process for the preparations of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Amavubi face Sudan on Thursday, November 17, at Kigali Stadium, and again on Sunday, November 19. Rwanda will use the games against Sudan as part of the build-up process.

"The game against Sudan will provide a good test against a team that likes to pass the ball, is physical and plays good football. I think the Sudan match will provide us such a test and allow our players to work on the various ideas we covered in training," Alos Ferrer said.

The coach said he is in a build-up process towards AFCON qualifiers and is expected to use different systems in the two friendly matches as he wants to try to build a strong team.

"We will be trying to see what is best for the players and the two games will be good for the players to get international exposure. Sudan is a good side to help them in the preparations."

Amavubi are preparing ahead of the next matches of AFCON qualifiers.

"My responsibility is to build options for the team and players. And we have to give these young boys a chance to learn which will be good to give our young players a chance to learn and that's more important for the future," added Ferrer.

Players based abroad such as Djihad Bizimana, Steve Rubanguka, Rafael York, Gilbert Ishimwe, Ally Niyonzima, Hakim Sahabo, Kevin Muhire, Gerard Bi Goua Gohou, Glen Habimana, Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Muhadjiri Hakizimana have joined the team's camp. The last player to join the team is Jimmy Ange Mutsinzi who is expected on Friday, November, 17.

Amavubi are in the same group with Senegal, Mozambique and Benin where they will compete to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Thursday, November 17

Rwanda vs Sudan (Kigali Stadium, 4pm)