Ghana: Legon Cities Hold Kotoko in Kumasi ... As Oly Ditch Rtu in Accra

Kumasi — Visiting Legon Cities put up a credible performance to hold Asante Kotoko 1-1 in their match-day seven betpawa Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Kotoko were beaten 3-1 by the Legon Cities lads last season, and many thought it was time to prove that victory was mere fluke.

Interestingly, yesterday's game was watched by just a handful of the home fans as if they were already aware of the result.

Thirteen minutes into the game, after starting on a fast note, the host team opened the scoreline through a spot-kick - perfectly converted by Stephen Mukwala, whose early effort in the box saw Sulemana Moham-med propelling the ball with his hand. He earned a yellow card for that sin.

Kotoko pushed harder to increase the tally but most of the chances that fell on the path of Stephen Mukwala and Augustine Agyapong were messed up in the 30th and 37th minutes respectively.

The visitors found their best rhythm after the break as they piled constant pressure, matching the Reds boot-for-boot.

A goal-mouth melee in Kotoko's vital area saw goalkeeper Frederick Asare punching into play two pokers, but the third stroke presented a simple chance for Sadat Mohammed to scratch out the lead in the 50th minute.

Kotoko made changes to increase their attacking machinery but that did not alter the game's trajectory, ending in a goal apiece.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics resurrected from a goal down to beat Real Tamale Unit-ed 2-1 in their dicey league clash.

RTU's Captain David Abagna fetched the opening goal for his side after just 10 minutes, but the lead was cancelled five minutes later by a Raymond Grippman beautiful head-er before Amos Acheampong sealed victory for the Blue-and-White shirts in the second half.