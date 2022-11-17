Rwanda: I Have Quit Alcohol, Says Disgraced Former MP Mbonimana

Disgraced former legislator, Gamariel Mbonimana has apologised to the President, saying he has decided to quit drinking alcohol. He resigned from Parliament on Monday following reports of drunk driving although he cited personal reasons in his resignation.

Mbonimana announced his decision to quit drinking on Tuesday, through a public apology posted on his Twitter page.

"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to the President of the Republic and the general public," he said

The former lawmaker added that he particularly regretted violating traffic rules, after his drunk driving became public.

"It was wrong of me to drive under the influence of alcohol. I have decided to quit drinking in this regard," the tweet added, "Accept my plea. If entrusted, I am committed to fulfill any other duties."

Mbikuyekumutima mbasabye imbabazi Nyakubahwa Perezida n'Abanya #rwanda mwese. Nakoze icyaha cyo gutwara imodoka nanyweye inzoga. Nafashe umwanzuro wo kutazongera kunywa inzoga. Mwumve gutakamba kwanjye.Niteguye kuzuza neza izindi nshingano zose mungiriye icyizere,@PaulKagame-- Dr. Mbonimana Gamariel, PhD (@DrGamariel) November 15, 2022

Mbonimana was caught six times on separate occasions by the police driving under influence (DUI) an offense punishable by law. Reports indicate that, on all occasions, he got away using a ticket of being a lawmaker with immunity.

While speaking at Unity Club Gala Dinner last week, President Paul Kagame spoke about Mbonimana's case saying that driving while drunk endangers the life of the driver and the public.

The President also said that having immunity shouldn't be a reason for one to commit an offense and also took on authorities on why they didn't revoke his driver's license.

Mbonimana entered parliament on the Liberal Party (PL) ticket.