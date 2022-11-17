Liberia: CDC Denies Claims That 'Pro-Government Supporters Are Planning Demonstration Against U.S. Amb. Michael Mccarthy

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has dismissed and distanced itself from calls from some members of the public purporting to be pro-government supporters that want to protest against U. S. Ambassador Michael McCarthy.

The calls for a protest against the U.S. Ambassador were made on Bana FM after the Ambassador had reminded Liberians and financial institutions of the consequences of transacting with individuals sanctioned by the U.S. State Department.

Many who called on Bana FM urged Liberians to come out in their numbers to protest against the U.S. Ambassador for allegedly smearing the Weah-led government.

They accused him of meddling in Liberian politics and being against Pres. Weah. They also claimed he is a supporter of opposition presidential aspirant Alexander Cummings.

"We will force him out of Liberia. We will come out in full to demonstrate against him because we are tired of the threat posed by this American Ambassador Michael McCarthy," a caller said.

However, the National Executive Committee of the CDC in a press release on Wednesday refuted the assertions made against the U.S. Ambassador as baseless and the workings of detractors who may be impersonating as Pro-Government Supporters, with malicious intent to tarnish the government of Liberia's reputation and ruin the cordial bilateral ties between the Weah administration and the United States of America.

"The Coalition for Democratic Change led by President George M. Weah wishes to make unequivocally clear that the CDC will never confront the United States of America in the conveyance of her official policies. The CDC believes in tolerance, and freedom of expression and will continue to uphold these cherished values irrespective of disagreements."

According to the CDC, it has multiple diplomatic channels at its disposal through which constructive engagements can be respectfully sought when and if necessary, in areas of mutual concerns.

CDC: "Ambassador McCarthy is a good friend of Liberia's transformative agenda under the dynamic leadership of H.E. President George Manneh Weah and a respected senior member of the diplomatic community. The Coalition for Democratic Change can attest to his commitment to respect, inclusive dialogue, democratic values, and laudable support for Liberia's national development goals including the training of many young Liberian professionals through the Mandela Washington Fellowship Program. Hence, the Coalition For Democratic Change views Ambassador McCarthy as a viable success partner who continues to provide frank assessments of the policies of the administration."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the Coalition for Democratic Change, irrespective of the political persuasions of the alleged masterminds of the outrageous utterances, condemns the verbal attacks against the United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy, and cautions all members of the CDC to take due cognizance and refrain from making comments considered reckless, offensive and unpatriotic.

The Coalition for Democratic Change hereby reaffirms its commitment to peace, stability, the rule of law including the respect for diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Liberia in conformity with Liberia's international obligations under the Vienna Convention.

As Liberia's premier and traditional ally, the United States continue, through its foreign assistance programs and her embassy near Monrovia, to support Liberia's development drives, a feat which continues presently with the Weah administration. The US-Liberian partnership flourishes and continues to be strengthened through the stewardship of several Ambassadors assigned to Monrovia, including the current Ambassador Michael McCarthy. We, as a people, remain forever in Washington's debt of gratitude for the incomparable assistance mentioned supra and call on all supporters of the Weah-led administration to show respect and continue to appreciate the U.S. diplomatic mission and not give in to politics of disinformation and propaganda.

The CDC says it remains focused on preparations for its December 20th Nomination Program, which comes after the successful launch of its Due Payments Drive; and hereby calls on all its partisans, well-wishers and supporters of the Weah administration not to be a part of anyone making statements against the Ambassador. CDC further urges the continuation of vigorous mobilization of communities for the planned event!