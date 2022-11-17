Liberia: ERU Officer Killed By Unknown Individuals in Grand Bassa County

Buchanan — It was a terrifying scene in Grand Bassa after the lifeless body of an Emergency Response Unit (ERU) officer was discovered in Pearchuzohn Community, outside of Buchanan.

The lifeless body of the deceased identified as James Gargo was discovered during the morning hours of Tuesday, November 15, in a pool of blood with head and hands badly crushed.

It was gathered that the officer was in his full uniform with his fire-arm in his possession when the incident occurred.

Members of the Liberian National Police including members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) had gathered at the crime scene as a 15-man jury established that there was foul played after the victim's corpse was thoroughly searched.

The deceased remains were lately escorted to the Abraham Roberts Funeral Home in Buchanan.

Hours after the ERU officer's body was found, Grand Bassa County authority headed by Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh expressed regret over the death of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) officer.

Mr. Eddie Williams, County Information Officer posted on his official Facebook page saying: "The Grand Bassa County administration headed by Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh regrets the death of an ERU officer in Bassa. The Supt has instructed the Police authority in the county to leave no stone unturned in investigating the death."

He further stated, "The administration is calling on citizens and residents in the county to remain calm as it stands committed to thoroughly investigating the matter."

"Grand Bassa is a peaceful county and will continue to be. We will not allow the peace and serenity of our county to be marred by any unacceptable action. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and the LNP", Mr. Williams added.

However, Grand Bassa Police detachment including members of the joint Security immediately drove to several drug users' spots (ghettoes) with a bulldozer and broke down several structures.

The Police had promised to continue the process as the investigation into the death of the late ERU officer continues.