Liberia: Government Optimistic of EU Lifting Fisheries Yellow Card

Monrovia — The government of Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority in collaboration with the Liberia Maritime Authority has expressed optimism that the yellow card issued by the European Union will soon be lifted.

In 2016 Liberia was issued a yellow card as a result of a fishing vessel that was placed on the black list but was at the same time fishing in Liberian waters thus showing its lack of effective regulatory and monitoring control of distant water fishing flagged vessels.

As a result, a European Union delegation is in Liberia as guests of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and Liberia Maritime Authority to hold discussions on the possibility of lifting the Yellow Card.

Welcoming the EU delegation to Liberia Monday November 16, 2022 at the start of the three- day technical fisheries meeting at NaFAA's Corporate Headquarters, Director General Emma Metieh Glassco expressed optimism of Liberia receiving a green card from EU at the end of the dialogue.

Madam Glassco assured that Liberia has met all of the technical requirements set by the European Union on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities. "We are very optimistic this EU-Liberia dialogue will be successful for the lifting of the yellow card imposed on Liberia".

Speaking also during the opening session of the dialogue the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority Len Eugene Nagbe confirmed that they have over the years work collaboratively with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities. "The fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing has over the year been a priority of the Liberian government this is why with the support of our partners we have been engaged into many activities"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commissioner Nagbe clarified that Liberia's fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities is not In the interest of the European Union but for the sustainability of its resources. "it is the duty of Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and the Liberia Maritime Authority to protect the resources of Liberia".

For his part, the head of the European Commission Unit for Illegal, Unreported and unregulated (IUU) fisheries policy Mr. Roberto Cesari acknowledged that Liberia has been making progress in its legal framework and monitoring mechanism, and the team was in the country to further assess the progress made.