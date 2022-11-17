Liberia: Brussels Airlines Organizes Familiarisation Tour of Aircraft and Airport Facilities for Members of Travel Agencies in Liberia

Monrovia — The local team of Brussels Airlines in Monrovia invited 14 sales representatives from travel agencies to visit the facilities of the Roberts International Airport and a long-haul aircraft (A330) of Brussels Airlines.

Initiated by the Manager of Brussels Airlines Liberia, Marjolein Six, and organised along with Agency Supervisor Ama Harris and Deputy Agency Supervisor Richann Talo. The objective of the tour was to show the customer experience when travelling into and out of Liberia to the sales agents.

The visit was organized in collaboration with the management of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), headed by Ms. Sandra Daye, head of the administration. RIA representatives Mr. James Lumas, Mr. Samuel Freeman and Mr. Albert Quaye accompanied the travel agents as well. Areas toured included the check-in hall, health check facility, immigration department, VIP lounge as well as the jet bridge and apron. All tours were conducted professionally and with strict adherence to the security protocol of the airport.

The sales representatives were then taken onto the tarmac where they were able to observe the approach of the aircraft. The agents were also able to board the aircraft and meet the entire Brussels Airlines crew, experience the services offered in the first-class cabin, and have a view of the cockpit as well as the rest of the cabin. The sales representatives were then treated to dinner and refreshments at the Farmington Hotel.

Ms. Oretha Kezekai of Love Travel Agency thanked the management of Brussels Airlines and RIA for the experience and all of the knowledge gained and encouraged both entities to continue to offer such learning opportunities.