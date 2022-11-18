Ghana: At Road to Obotan Golf Tournament - PGA President Appeals for Government Support

President of the Profes-sional Golfers Association (PGA) of Ghana, Mr Mark Coffie, has expressed concern on the failure of the sport to receive the needed support.

According to him, the government has failed to give PGA the necessary support unlike other sport disci-plines, forcing them to rely on corpo-rate bodies to host programmes.

"I want to appeal to the govern-ment to turn their eyes on golfers. We have been neglected for far too long and it makes it difficult to come up with events. We have to always depend on corporate entities and a few individuals to be able to stage a competition."

Speaking at the Road to Obotan Golf Tournament, Cedrella Open Championship currently ongoing at the Safari Valley Golf Course at Adukrom in the Eastern Region, he mentioned that, though not well patronised, many Ghanaian golfers make strides in Africa.

"Let me cite Vincent Torgah, West Africa's number one pro, who is making Ghana proud on the continent and other interna-tional events.

He is always out there putting Ghana on the map; yet no support comes for him to appreciate his success and the discipline as well. Golfers like him should be attended to, just like the government does for any other sporting act," he said.

He said the four-day event, which started yesterday, ends on Saturday where golfers will compete in the amateur, regular and seniors category in the second edition. Mr Cofie said that 18 golfers reported on the first day out of over 70 golfers expected and added that a prize money of GH¢100,000 has been placed on the Championship as purse with winner of the regular side getting GH¢17,000; second will go home with GH¢10,000 and the third GH¢7,000.00.

In the seniors category, winner will smile away with GH¢5,000 with first and second run-ner-up pocketing GH¢3,500 and GH¢2,800 respectively.

Winner of the first edition held in Samreboi in March, Vincent Torgah, would have to battle other top golfers including Kojo Barnni, Lucky Ayisah, Maxwell Owusu Bondu, Francis Tor-gah, Kwame Ligbidi and young golfer Augustine Manasseh Agbenene - who is leaving no stone unturned, if he really wants to defend his title.