Ghana: NLC Gives Three Teacher Unions One More Week to Engage Govt Over the Appointment Dr Nkansah As Director-General of GES

Three teacher unions, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), have pleaded with the National Labour Commission to give them an additional week to continue with their engagement with the government and report to the Commission.

The three teacher unions last week declared a strike because they wanted the government to revoke the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of GES.

According to the union, Dr Eric Nkansah's nomination violates the criteria for the appointment of a GES Director-General because he is a banker and not a teacher.

The teacher unions expressed unwillingness to work with the new GES Director-General and called on the government to rescind its decision.

The teacher unions and the government, represented by the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wereko Brobbey, appeared before the Commission last Wednesday at the Commission's invitation.

The NLC directed the unions to call off the strike, engage the government over the issue and report to the Commission on 16th November 2022.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Asuman Adu, agreed to their request and asked them to report to the Commission on 23rd November 2022.