Sierra Leone: Alleged Notorious Fraudster Granted Le50 Million Bail

39-year-old old Kewellay Garba, who made his first appearance before Magistrate Peter Gogra of the Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown, was granted bail in the sum of Le50M for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses.

The accused is standing before the court on four court charges ranging from obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, on a date unknown between 7-to 10 May, 2022, at Nafia Internet Café, Aberdeen in Freetown, with intent to defraud, the accused obtained the sum of one thousand United States Dollars, equivalent to eighteen thousand, three hundred new Leones (18,300) from Elizabeth Brewa by falsely pretending that he had a scholarship program to facilitate her study in the United States of America, knowing same to be false.

On count two, it was alleged that, on a date unknown between 1st to 30 June 2022, at Wellington in Freetown, with intent to defraud, the accused obtained the sum of two thousand United States Dollars, equivalent to thirty six thousand, six hundred new Leones (36,600) from Elizabeth Brewa on behalf of Mariama Kadijah Kamara by falsely pretending that he had a scholarship program to facilitate her study in the United States of America, knowing same to be false.

On count three, it was alleged that, on a date unknown between 1st to 30th June, 2022, at Nafia Internet Café, Aberdeen, with intent to defraud, the accused obtained the sum of two thousand United States Dollars equivalent to thirty six thousand, six hundred new Leones(36,600) from Mariama Kamara by falsely pretending that he had a scholarship program to facilitate her study in the United States of America, knowing same to be false.

It was further alleged that, on a date unknown between 1st to 30th June, 2022, at Ross Road in Freetown, with intent to defraud, the accused obtained the sum of fourteen thousand six hundred Leones(14,600) from Mustapha Kamara by falsely pretending that he had a scholarship program to facilitate his study in the United States of America, knowing same to be false.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, M. Barrie, told the Bench that his witness was absent and sought a short adjournment date.

Counsel representing the accused person, W. Gaber, applied for bail for and on behalf of the accused person, stating that he is a Sierra Leonean resident within the jurisdiction and that he has reliable sureties who were willing and ready to go into his recognizance.

He submitted that he will not interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses.

He made his application pursuant to Section 79 2 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Gogra granted the accused person bail in the sum of fifty million Leones with two sureties in like sum,stating that the sureties should be residents in the Western Area and that both sureties should produce valid national passport for identification.

He said both sureties should be employed in a government institution in Sierra Leone and should 55 years and above and the bail should be approved by the Bench.

He adjourned the matter to the 21st November 2022 for further hearing.