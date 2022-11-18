Sierra Leone: Alleged Sexual Predator Remanded

Justice Emmanuella Harding of the Freetown High Court has remanded Alpha Bangura who was accused of sexually penetrating a 17-year-old girl on July 18, 2022 at Shebro Tong, Goderich in Freetown.

The accused is standing trial on one count charge of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

The indictment was read out to the accused by the court Register, but which he plead not guilty of the allegation made against him

The state prosecutor, Robin-Mason Jr, said that they intended to bring four witnesses in the next adjourned date to testify in court and strengthen their case.

Due to the absence of witnesses, the court was unable to proceed so the matter was adjourned to the 12 of December 2022 for further hearings.