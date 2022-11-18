Gambia: Dr Seedy Drammeh Authors 11 More Books

A renowned Gambian author, Dr. Seedy Drammeh has added new collections to his literary work with the launch of 11 more books.

Drammeh, who is also deputy Human Resource Director and Administrator at The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), launched his new books on Sunday at a ceremony held at Ebujan Theater.

At the ceremony, Dr Drammeh said his new books contain useful information that would significantly enhance the capacity of Gambians and non-Gambians alike.

"If there is any definition we all go by; to define education in short, it will be mind preparation and if one is able to prepare their mind through reading then, we have attained our objective in promoting education in our country. We believe that each of the books written are well organised and articulated full of facts that can enhance the capacity of any reader." he said.

The author thus called on all especially young readers to grab a copy of the book, adding that the books are approved to be used in the country's schools' system.

For his part, Michael Hamadi Secka, Curriculum officer at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education directorate for region one, underscored the importance of having Gambian books in 'our school system'.

Secka reminded that having 'our books in schools would help motivate younger generation to adapt to reading and writing culture, pointing out that this would in turn help produce a brighter future for the next generation.

He described the simultaneous launch of the 11 books as historic and inspiring and that it shows that 'we are capable and competent'.

"Looking at these books, majority are non-fiction and this shows how fundamental these books are." he added.

The books, according to him, are approved by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education through the Curriculum, Research, Evaluation and Development Directorate for use as supplementary materials for Senior Secondary Schools and higher institutions of learning.

The new books are titled; The Plight of Women in Rural Gambia, Perspective on New Gambia, Employee On boarding Process and Job Seekers Handbook, Meet Me in Banjul, Office Politics and How to Survive It, Contribution of Corporate Governanc,e Effective Leadership, HR Management and Networking to the Advancement of People & Institution, Guide to Better Work Relationship & Inspiring Quotes, Rethinking Irregular Migration, Strategies for Achieving Employee Engagement & Productivity, Workplace Taboos and How to Control Them, and The Influence of Motivation on Employee Performance.