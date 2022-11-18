Gambia: We Are Still Working On Selection Process - Manjai Coach

Momodou Bayo alias Numo, head of Manjai zonal team has said that they were on their selection process.

Coach Bayo made the remarks shortly after his side's goalless draw with Serrekunda East in the 2022 Kanifing Municipality zonal pre-season football tournament played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Monday.

"We drew with Serrekunda Central in our previous match before drawing with Serrekunda East but I think there is an improvement," Coach Bayo said.

"I am not underrating any opponents because teams are not the same. We are currently working on our selection process," Coach Bayo noted.

He said they would continue working until they meet their target, adding that the pre-season tournament will serve as a preparation for them for the 2022 super nawetan zonal football competition.

"We are watching and learning from the games we played and can select good players who are ready to play for Manjai in the 2022 super nawetan zonal football championship," he stated.

"We have selected 60 players and are going to test all of them in the on-going Kanifing Municipality super nawetan zonal football competition," he also said.

Coach Bayo noted that the championship will give him the opportunity to test his players and select his final squad for the 2022 super nawetan zonal football competition.

"Football is about training and we are preparing ourselves every day," he further said.

Coach Bayo applauded KM sports for organising the zonal football competition for teams in the Municipality, adding that the tournament will help teams to prepare themselves ready for the 2022 super nawetan zonal football championship.