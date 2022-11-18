Gambia: MGR Inaugurates New Borehole in Brikama Dasilameh

Following the successful completion of a new borehole project meant to help communities, Muslim Global Relief (MGR), a United Kingdom-based charity in partnership with the Rural Urban Charity Association (RUCA) in The Gambia, recently handed over the project to the community of Brikama Dasilameh.

The construction of the borehole project, funded by MGR, is expected to serve a catchment area of over 2500 households.

At the handing over ceremony, Lamin Jobe, country Director of MGR, said the project dubbed - Water for Life' started operation in the country by digging local wells for communities.

"Later, government recommended the need to change from local wells to boreholes with the aim to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water."

Jobe explained that this was the latest policy introduced by government that any donor agent should endeavor to provide borehole with a minimum of 25 meter depth.

The policy, he added, is trying to map-out all the water points in communities and villages with regards to accessing drinking water.

"It has been a problem that some communities are given wells by NGOs, whereas some of these wells are not properly done or up to standard and fit for public consumption.

Jobe indicated that when government also realised that open water wells are associated with a lot of hazards in view of the porous nature of some local communities, they encouraged NGO's to drill boreholes instead.

"We all know how we live. Apart from the natural contamination to the open wells, people can dump anything into these wells and like 'jujus', which can also attract bacteria, among a host of others."

This, he observed, could even pose great risks to water borne diseases among others.

Also speaking, Lamin J. Ceesay, National Assembly Member for Brikama South, expressed delight to be associated with the event.

He commended the donors- MGR and RUCO for their foresight in providing funding for the project, expressing delight and appreciation on behalf of the community.

"Water is a fundamental human right for every human being on earth. I know studies have been done to look at the particular area of Dasilameh where in certain compounds, you still have open wells. This can contaminate any contagious disease."

Ansumana Sanyang, Alkalo of Dasilameh on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the donors for the laudable gesture.

"Access to clean and safe drinking water is key in life. Therefore, providing water for this community is a step in the right direction. We pray for the sustainability of this borehole."