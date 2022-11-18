Gambia: Super Nawetan Set to Start On December 1st

The 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) super 'nawetan' zonal football competition is set to begin on 1st December 2022, according to news emanating from Football House in Kanifing.

The country's prestigious community biggest football jamboree will bring together twenty major recognised nawetan zones.

The annual football championship attracts spectators from Greater Banjul Area and other parts of The Gambia.

Champions Kombo East will battle to defend their 2019 super nawetan zonal football competition trophy.

The super nawetan zonal football competition generates more revenue and ambiance than the country's divisional league matches.

First and Second Division League clubs use the super nawetan zonal football championship to scout good players for their respective clubs.