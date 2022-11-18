# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: Author Seedy Drammeh Says His Books Will Improve Capacity of Readers

17 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

A Gambian author, who is now a household name in the country's literacy domain, has spoken highly of his new books, saying those books are thoroughly researched and contained meticulously examined facts that would enhance the capacity of any reader within The Gambia and beyond.

Dr. Seedy Drammeh was speaking recently at a press confab ahead of the launch of his 11 books at the Directorate of Education for Region one in Kanifing.

"The eleven books are approved by Curriculum and these are books that we believe are important in the sense that they would enable and enhance the capacity of fellow Gambians and non-Gambians alike."

He expressed optimism that the compilation was done meticulously and well-researched, adding that evidences contained in each of the books are facts that would enhance the capacity of any reader within The Gambia and outside.

"On that note, we call on fellow Gambians and non-Gambians alike to grab a copy of the books and read. Particularly, we are excited, very delighted that the focus is about the children, the school children."

The books, he added, are approved to go into the country's school system in view of the fact that it is where the future hides.

"A nation that is educated is a wealthy nation; a nation that is not educated is a poor nation. Money alone cannot serve, cannot enlighten and cannot lead a country to achieve its goals. It must be backed by education. That education also must be thoroughly analysed as in the case of these books." he said.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.