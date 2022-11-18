Gambia: Author Seedy Drammeh Says His Books Will Improve Capacity of Readers

A Gambian author, who is now a household name in the country's literacy domain, has spoken highly of his new books, saying those books are thoroughly researched and contained meticulously examined facts that would enhance the capacity of any reader within The Gambia and beyond.

Dr. Seedy Drammeh was speaking recently at a press confab ahead of the launch of his 11 books at the Directorate of Education for Region one in Kanifing.

"The eleven books are approved by Curriculum and these are books that we believe are important in the sense that they would enable and enhance the capacity of fellow Gambians and non-Gambians alike."

He expressed optimism that the compilation was done meticulously and well-researched, adding that evidences contained in each of the books are facts that would enhance the capacity of any reader within The Gambia and outside.

"On that note, we call on fellow Gambians and non-Gambians alike to grab a copy of the books and read. Particularly, we are excited, very delighted that the focus is about the children, the school children."

The books, he added, are approved to go into the country's school system in view of the fact that it is where the future hides.

"A nation that is educated is a wealthy nation; a nation that is not educated is a poor nation. Money alone cannot serve, cannot enlighten and cannot lead a country to achieve its goals. It must be backed by education. That education also must be thoroughly analysed as in the case of these books." he said.