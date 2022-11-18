Gambia: GFF Super Cup Final Set for January 7th

The 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Super Cup final is slated for 7th January 2023, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

The Super Cup final will feature league champions, Hawks and FF Cup champions Wallidan.

Hawks won the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League trophy after bagging 56 points in thirty league matches.

Wallidan lifted the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup trophy following their 4-2 post-match penalty shootouts victory over Brikama United after regulation time ended goalless in a tightly-contested final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Super Cup final will mark the curtain raiser for the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.