Gambia: GFF Super Cup Final Set for January 7th

17 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Super Cup final is slated for 7th January 2023, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

The Super Cup final will feature league champions, Hawks and FF Cup champions Wallidan.

Hawks won the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League trophy after bagging 56 points in thirty league matches.

Wallidan lifted the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup trophy following their 4-2 post-match penalty shootouts victory over Brikama United after regulation time ended goalless in a tightly-contested final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Super Cup final will mark the curtain raiser for the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.