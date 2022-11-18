Liberia: CDC Denies Planned Protest Against U.S. Ambassador

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has strongly dismissed reports that pro-government supporters are planning to protest against United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy.

Through a statement released Wednesday, 16 November 2022, the CDC termed as baseless and untrue, reports attributed to the 15 November 2022 publication of an Online Blog, 'Smart News Liberia.'

In that report, the ruling party said the online blog falsely speculated that "WE WILL FORCE HIM OUT OF LIBERIA - PRO GOV'T SUPPORTERS PLAN PROTEST AGAINST U.S. AMB. MICHAEL MCCARTHY."

The release noted that the online blog asserted that individuals purporting to be supporters of the CDC-led government made unwholesome remarks on a local radio station against Ambassador Michael McCarthy.But the National Executive Committee of the CDC refutes these 'baseless assertions' as the workings of detractors who may be impersonating as Pro-Government Supporters.

The party claims that such individuals have malicious intent to tarnish the Government of Liberia's reputation and ruin the cordial bilateral ties between the Weah administration and the United States of America.

"The Coalition for Democratic Change led by H.E. Dr. George M. Weah wishes to make unequivocally clear that the CDC WILL NEVER confront the United States of America in the conveyance of her official policies," the release said.

The CDC said it believes in tolerance, freedom of expression and will continue to uphold these cherished values irrespective of disagreements.

"Moreover, the CDC has multiple diplomatic channels at its disposal through which constructive engagements can be respectfully sought when and if necessary, in areas of mutual concerns," the release said.

The CDC noted that Ambassador McCarthy is a good friend of Liberia's transformative agenda under the dynamic leadership of President Weah.

It added that the U.S. Envoy is a respected senior member of the diplomatic community.

The CDC said it can attest to his commitment to respect inclusive dialogue, democratic values and laudable support for Liberia's national development goals including the training of many young Liberian professionals through the Mandela Washington Fellowship Program.

"Hence, the Coalition For Democratic Change views Ambassador McCarthy as a viable success partner who continues to provide frank assessments on policies of the administration," the release said.

Irrespective of the political persuasions of the alleged masterminds of the outrageous utterances, the CDC said it condemns the verbal attacks against the United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy.

The ruling party also cautions all members of the CDC to take due cognizance and refrain from making comments considered reckless, offensive and unpatriotic.

"The Coalition for Democratic Change hereby reaffirms its commitment to peace, stability, the rule of law including the respect for diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Liberia in conformity with Liberia's international obligations under the Vienna Convention."

As Liberia's premier and traditional ally, the CDC said, the United States continues, through its foreign assistance programs and its embassy near Monrovia, to support Liberia's development drives, a feat which continues presently with the Weah administration.

It noted that the US-Liberia partnership flourishes and continues to be strengthened through the stewardship of several Ambassadors assigned to Monrovia, including the current Ambassador Michael McCarthy.

"We, as a people, remain forever in Washington's debt of gratitude for the incomparable assistance mentioned supra and call on all supporters of the Weah-led administration to show respect and continue to appreciate the U.S. diplomatic mission and not give in to politics of disinformation and propaganda."

Hence, the CDC said it remains focused on preparations for its December 20 Nomination Program, which comes after the successful launch of its Due Payments Drive.

The party calls on all its partisans, well-wishers and supporters of the Weah administration not to be a part of anyone making statements against the Ambassador.

"CDC further urges the continuation of vigorous mobilization of communities for the planned event!" the release concluded.