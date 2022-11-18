# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Liberians Applaud LISGIS Officials' Dismissals

17 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Several Liberians have hailed President George Manneh Weah for dismissing two officials of the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

At the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) in Central Monrovia, several of those interviewed Wednesday, 16 November 2022 welcomed the president's decision.

President Weah dismissed LISGIS acting director general Wilmot Smith and his deputy Alex Williams this week in the wake of challenges facing the conduct of the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

In reaction, those interviewed at CEIO termed the immediate dismissal of the LIGIS officials as appropriate.

They extolled President Weah for the 'timely and appropriate decision' taken.

According to them, the president's decision has restored public confidence in LISGIS and the census.

They believed that the presence of the dismissed officials was a complete embarrassment.

"The decision taken by the president is correct, right, and appropriate because it's in the right direction for the country," one interviewee said.

Alexander S. Teah, of those interviewed, claimed that constitutionally President Weah is right to dismiss those officials at his will and pleasure, mostly when they are poorly performing.

"This [is the] administration of the president, therefore, whosoever that [is] working, the president has the right to do so," he claimed.

Also speaking, Christopher W. Tarpeh from Caldwell Township, said President Weah is in the right direction.

