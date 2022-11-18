Liberia: Integrate Climate Change in Education Program

-Environmental Manager suggests

The Environmental Manager of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has underscored a need to integrate climate change education at national and international levels.

Mr. Sennay Carlor, III, said as COP27 in Egypt should leave nobody behind as world leaders, stakeholders, experts and technicians seek to fight climate change through education.

He spoke on Wednesday in Monrovia as the impact of climate change affects several countries around the world, including Liberia.

He noted that mitigation and adaptation of climate change will require requisite education of the climate system to create adequate awareness about changing patterns of the weather.

"It is important for climate change education to be integrated into national and international education system at all levels of life activities." He added.

Manager Carlor maintained that to sustain the fight against climate change on living things and non-living things, preventive action should be put in place to curtail its impact on society.

He stressed that voluntary action should be encouraged to highlight the danger of destroying the forest and the environment, including measures to mitigate its impact in the country.

According to him, Liberia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Sector needs attention to prevent impact of climate change in the areas of agriculture, coastal, energy, fishery, industry, health, waste and transport.

He explained that Liberia's NDC plan was stressed at COP27 in Egypt by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia to reduce Greenhouse Gase Emission (GGE) across the nine sectors.

He pointed out that the NDC serves as a basic tool to fight climate change in Liberia, emphasizing that coordination and collaboration with stakeholders including partnership will go a long way in enhancing climate change education.

He added that accountability and transparency are crucial factors to ensure sustainability of the fight against climate change.

COP27 in Egypt is debating issues surrounding support for developing countries to fight against climate change by developed countries.