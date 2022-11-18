Ghana: Atuna Charity Foundation Donates to Atuna Clinic

Atuna — The Atuna Charity Founda-tion has presented hospital supplies valued at GH¢21,400 to the Atuna Clinic in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region.

The Foundation, which is made up of natives of Atuna residing outside the area, made the presen-tation as part of their contribution toward the development of the town.

The items included wheel-chair, office furniture, stretcher, oxygen tank, oxygen delivery mask, cardi-ac table, stethoscope, thermometer guns, glucometer, beside lock-ers, examination bed, hospital bed, swivel-chair, arms-chairs, suturing set and pulse oximeter, among several others.

They are to be used at the only clinic in the town which, until recently, was a CHPS Compound and provides primary health care to several thousands of people in Atuna and its surrounding communities.

The Chairman of the Foun-dation, AC1 Anthony Yeboah Kaakyire, of the Ghana Immigra-tion Service presented the items on behalf of the foundation, while Nana Yeboah Asuamah, the Gyaasehene of Atuna received on behalf of the community.

AC1 Yeboah Kaakyire gave the assurance in an interview that members of the foundation would continue to champion the growth and development of Atuna, saying that the items donated would go a long way to improve health care delivery in the area.

He also said the Foundation was considering the provision of schol-arships to brilliant but needy stu-dents of the area to enable them to pursue higher education to become responsible adults in future.

The leadership of Atuna Charity Foundation include AC1 Antho-ny Yeboah Kaakyire, Chairman; Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, Vice-Chancellor of Sunyani Tech-nical University as Vice-Chairman; Ahmed Takyi, Secretary; Bennett Nyarko, Financial Secretary; Kumi Acheaw, Treasurer and Pastor Ofori Attah, Public Relations Officer while Godfred Effah, Amuzu Abdu-lai and Judith Nyarko are members.