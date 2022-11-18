Ghana: Traditional Councils Urged to Fast-Track Gazette of Chiefs to Spur Growth

Traditional Councils and connected stake-holders have been urged to fast track gazette of chiefs to spur growth in order to enhance the population of the Councils to enable them function effectively and efficiently.

Their essence was in the integra-ion of traditional authorities and their people towards accelerated growth and development and their membership of legitimate rules must be assisted and supported by their subjects and people.

Fati Soale, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who made the call at the inauguration of traditional councils across the Volta Region, noted that the essence of traditional councils was integration of tradi-tional authorities and the people towards progress, growth and devel-opment and their membership of legitimate rulers must be supported and assisted by the people.

Traditional councils were also inaugurated for the Penyi, Klikor, Somey, and Mafi Adidome traditional areas.

Miss Soale observed that tradi-tional leaders must endeavour to at-tain membership of the councils to contribute to their functions which needed three or five members to form a Judicial Committee so they should fast track gazette of their chiefs adding that "the government, recognising the role of traditional authorities in national development, continue to hold the chieftaincy institution in prominence, and advancement of traditional coun-cils will help position traditional authority.

"Traditional authorities will have to effectively and efficiently deliver administrative and judicial roles, and must keep knowledge of methods and tools of alternative conflict resolution," Miss Soale noted.

She assured that the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs would provide the needed staff and training to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the councils.

Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, said non-gazette chiefs should not be considered irrelevant, and once their names were entered in the national register of chiefs, they would be sworn into the Council.

Togbe Ayite Awaga IV, Dufia of Fieve Dugame, who chaired the in-auguration, said the Council would help ensure collective responsibility, and that "all non-gazette chiefs should come together and fill the forms to be gazetted before the end of this year.

A traditional council office was also inaugurated, all in the presence of traditional leaders and other stakeholders.

Togbe Agama Amatta IV, Para-mount Chief of Fieve, explained that the Council status was "his-toric", and should be instrumental in securing the needed peace, unity and development.