Ghana: NIC Deepens Youth's Knowledge On Insurance to Enhance Penetration

As part of efforts to deepen the knowledge of the youth in insurance, the National Insurance Commission, embarked on a quiz competition for schools in the country.

The maiden edition of the Insurance Quiz Competition was held last week for schools in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Some of the schools which competed in the programme were Sacred Heart Senior High School (SHS), St. James SHS m Twene Amanso SHS and Notre Dame Girls SHS.

Sacred Heart Senior High School (SHS) emerged champions in the maiden competition.

The 1st runner-up position went to St. James SHS while Twene Amanso SHS placed 3rd with Notre Dame Girls SHS tak-ing the fourth position.

The Commissioner of Insur-ance, Dr Justice Ofori, in his remarks, said educating the youth on insurance was very important.

That, he said, would help grasp and appreciate the importance and benefits of insurance at the tender age.

Dr Ofori said the programme was in line with the 'catch-them-young' insurance programme launched by the NIC in 2020.

He said the programme, launched in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service was to provide education on insurance to students in the second cycle institutions.

"The programme is meant to address the poor knowledge of insurance which is contributing to the insurance penetration rate in the country," Dr Ofori said.

He said prior to the compe-tition, seminars preceded the competition some months back in preparation for the competi-tion which saw 10 schools in the preliminary stages.

Dr Ofori commended the schools which participated in the programme and expressed delight at the impressive manner in which the contestants responded to the questions.

The Commissioner of Insur-ance commended Sacred Heart SHS for winning the competition.

He said the programme would be replicated in all regions across the country in the coming months.

The competing schools and contestants were awarded tro-phies, cash prizes and certificates for their participation.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, who was the special guest of honour, and the Director of the Ghana Insurance College, Mr Richard Okyere.