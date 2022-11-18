Ghana: Enterprise Group Renovates Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital Male Ward

Ankaful — Enterprise Group has inaugu-rated the refur-bished Ankaful Psychiatric Hospi-tal Male Ward.

The block, which was in a deplorable state, was renovated by the company at the cost of GH¢ 2 million.

Facilities renovated included, seven wards, a conference room, a pantry, nurses station, washrooms, dining hall and treatment room.

Inaugurating the facility, Chief Executive of Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo, explained that the project formed part of the company's commitment towards improving mental health delivery service.

He indicated that the company had a passion towards mental health care delivery and would continue to support in that direc-tion.

He expressed worry about the manner a section of the public treat mental health patients, say-ing, "The issue of mental health is plagued with stigma which sometimes results in the way some people treat those offering mental health care".

Mr Gadzekpo also said they received a letter from the hospital appealing for building materials to renovate critical areas at the cost of GH¢ 170,000.

He, however said, the com-pany decided to renovate the entire block at the cost of GH¢ 2 million due to its commitment towards mental health delivery.

In his remarks, the Director of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Kojo Marfo Obeng, expressed his appreciation to the company for the support it offered towards the renovation of the male ward.

The deplorable state of the ward affected mental healthcare delivery, adding that the condition of the wards and other facili-ties within the block before the renovation was a disincentive for effective work delivery.

He said, the situation was also affecting the recovery rate of pa-tients at the various wards within the ward.

Dr Marfo further explained that the environment also served as a demotivation and avenue for peo-ple desiring to travel outside the country, saying, and "people want job satisfaction in their work".

He however, acknowledged the contribution of the government towards mental health service delivery service and appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to support efforts at offering the best mental health delivery service at the hospital.