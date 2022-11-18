Ghana: Over 60 Businesses Attend Power Exhibition in Accra

More than 60 businesses in the power, energy, electrical and engineering sector have converged on Accra for the annual power, energy and technological exhibition.

The exhibition seeks to afford stakeholders,including exhibitors and visitors, the opportunity, to connect with potential business partners aimed at building a ro-bust power sector in the country.

The exhibition was organised in Accra on Tuesday by Big 4sure events based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the auspic-es of the Ministry of Energy at the Accra International Confer-ence Centre.

Speaking at the exhibition, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, said that significant progress, through electricity generation and access had been made in the energy sector which had resulted in high economic growth.

He explained that irrespective of the progress made, commer-cial and technical losses were the bane of power distribution in the country.

In addressing this challenge, he said the government was com-mitted to introducing innovative technologies to tackle the losses.

Other measures being under-taken he said were "introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) network in the transmission of power, in-depth incorporation of Ghana's substations to enable remote access to bulk control points in the con-trol room, enhance cybersecurity and the accelerated prepaid meters deployment."

He urged the exhibitors and visitors to establish sustainable partnerships that would ensure massive developments in Ghana's energy sector.

He underscored the govern-ment's commitment towards sus-tainable energy developments and affordable electricity that would bring about massive industrial growth in the country.

The president of the Ghana

Union of Traders Association,Dr Joseph Obeng,in his remarks ex-pressed worry over the challenges some traders face when trading with India.

He explained that "Indian businesses do not accept third party transfer when conducting business as done in other countries."

This he said had forced some traders to consider conducting business with other countries due to the flexibility of their transac-tions.

He commended the organisers for providing Ghanaian business-

men the opportunity to collabo-rate with companies in the energy sector.

"Africa is the green area for trade. Take advantage of the Afri-can Continental Free Trade Area by doing the manufacturing with us and establishing the factories in Ghana.This will provide about 1 trillion dollars in profit," he said.

He appealed to the Indian Chamber of Commerce to establish similar exhibitions and training in India for the Ghanaian business community to collaborate and be trained on how best to use some of the energy products.

The Indian High Commis-sioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, promised of a better and cordial relationship between Gha-naian traders and Indian business in the future.

He hinted that his outfit would ensure that all existing challenges that affected trading between the two countries would be quickly addressed.

Mr Rajaram underscored the need for Ghana and India to exploit the existing synergies be-tween them for economic benefits