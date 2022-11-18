# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: 'Youth Empowerment Will Enhance Sustainable Devt'

17 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Albert Tetteh-Entsie, a chartered tax accountant, has called for the empowerment of the youth to enhance sustainable growth and develop-ment and make them independent towards nation building.

He explained that the youth were future leaders of the nation and they needed to be empowered, independent and be part of the decision-making processes in order to contribute towards expedited progress, growth and development of the country.

"The surest way to reduce the burden of the youth is to create opportunities for jobs, reduce insecurity on the state through entrepreneurial skills, knowledge and re-sources to enhance their empowerment and decision-making processes," Mr Tetteh-En-tsie observed.

He was speaking at the launch of the Youth Wing of the Ekumfi Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region and indicated that the youth were the backbone of every nation hence their neglect could lead to insecurity of the country.

According to him, every successful person especially the youth depended on empowerment and entrepreneurship which should be their motivation to support, assist, empower, train and be equipped with necessary skills and knowledge for sustain-able future.

"Expedited progress, growth and devel-opment are all about empowerment of the youth who must be trained and empowered so that they will support and assist deci-sion-making processes, nation building, their families and constituencies to spur growth," Mr Tetteh-Entsie noted.

He pledged to assist and support the youth of NPP with all the necessary re-sources for them to achieve their destiny in life and help the party retain power in 2025.

Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of NPP, said the government was working to rescue the economy from further decline to bring relief to the citi-zenry and admitted the challenges in the economy.

He appealed to them to have trust and confidence in the government to stabilise, restore it to normalcy, and attributed the situation to external shocks not peculiar to Ghana alone but the government was work-ing around the clock to bring the economy back to life.

"The president accepts we are in difficult times, he knows citizens are suffering but everything will be alright however, the economy is suffering largely from exter-nal shocks and even affected developed nations," Mr Mensah said.

