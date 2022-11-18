# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

West African States to Increase Cooperation As Jihadists Move Beyond Sahel

ONU/Eskinder Debebe
A displace family in Niger (file photo).
18 November 2022
Radio France Internationale

West African coastal states are holding talks on boosting military cooperation against jihadist violence spilling over from the Sahel. This follows recent announcements that several international peacekeeping contingents are being withdrawn from Mali.

Benin, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Togo are confronting increased risks from Islamic State jihadists and Al Qaeda militants waging war over their northern borders in the Sahel.

As part of the so-called Accra Initiative, representatives of coastal states on the Gulf of Guinea, the European Union and others met in the Ghanaian capital on Thursday for talks on security and intelligence cooperation.

Ghana's National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah said collaboration was needed as the threat from extremism is "more widespread than previously thought and transcending borders."

Jihadist attacks on the rise in 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, Africa recorded 346 attacks, almost half of which were in the west of the continent.

Launched in 2017, the Accra Initiative includes Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire. Burkina Faso. Mali and Niger have joined since.

The Accra meeting - due to continue into next week - will also involve representatives from the EU and British government and the 15-member West African bloc ECOWAS.

A summit with regional heads of state is planned for 22 November, where leaders will discuss the security proposals.

Spreading insurgency

The Sahel's jihadist conflict began in northern Mali in 2012, spread to Burkina Faso and Niger in 2015 and now involves states on the Gulf of Guinea.

French and other peacekeeping missions had been operating in Mali for almost a decade as a bulwark against the spread of Islamist violence.

But after two coups in Mali, the military junta has moved closer to Moscow, receiving Russian weapons and allowing mercenaries from the Russian mercenary group Wagner to operate on Malian soil.

Earlier this month, France officially ended its Barkhane anti-jihadist mission in Mali.

Britain also announced a pullout from the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA within the next six months, and Germany has warned its soldiers would quit the force by the end of next year "at the latest."

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.