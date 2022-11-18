# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: Outlook of Cedi Depends On Ghana Reaching IMF Agreement - Fitch Solutions

18 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The outlook of the Ghana cedi will depend on whether Gha-na reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and obtains funding in the months ahead.

According to Fitch Solutions November 2022 West Afri-ca Monitor Report, though it expected the cedi to remain on a depreciatory trajectory in the immediate term, the outlook depended on whether Ghana reached an agreement with the IMF for a programme.

"Although we expect that the cedi will remain on a deprecia-tory trajectory in the immediate term, the outlook depends on whether Ghana will reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and obtain funding in the months ahead," the report said.

The country announced in July 2022, it was seeking support from the IMF to address the present economic challenges.

Fitch Solutions pointed out that though it believed that the two parties would reach a deal in the first quarter of 2023, there were downside risks to this view which would have negative impli-cations for the cedi.

It stressed that the reason the Ghana cedi had suffered rapid depreciation this year was due to downgrades of its credit rating by the international rating agencies.

"This is on the back of the country's poor fiscal economy as a result of high-interest payments, rising debt levels and large fiscal deficit, forcing foreign holders of Ghana's bonds to sell off," it said.

Fitch Solutions concluded that with Ghana being unable to tap international capital markets, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.4 months of import cover in June 2022, which would continue to limit the Bank of Ghana's ability to defend the exchange rate over the coming months.

"With Ghana being unable to tap international capital markets to finance the deficit, the coun-try's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $7.7 billion (3.4 months of import cover) in June 2022, from $9.8 billion in Janu-ary 2022, which will continue to limit the Bank of Ghana (BoG)'s ability to defend the exchange rate over the coming months," it said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.