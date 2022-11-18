Ghana: Work On Twifo Praso Bridge, Roads Progressing Steadily

Twifo Praso — The construction works on the Twifo Praso bridge and approach roads in the Twifo Atti Mokwa District of the Central Region are progressing steadily.

The project, expected to be completed by March next year, is being executed by China Railway Number Five Company Limited.

Works on the bridge, which would link Twifo-Praso and other communities as well as other dis-tricts, are expected to be complet-ed by the end of December.

The GH¢39,954,066.09 project formed part of the government's commitment to improving the trunk road infrastructure across the country.

It would replace the existing one-way directional rail/road steel bridge adapted for vehicular use which requires frequent mainte-nance.

The resident engineer of the Ghana Highway Authority, Bashi-ru-Deen Tahiru, told journalists that the bridge was over 90 per-cent complete.

He explained that the con-struction of the 1.6 kilometre approach road stalled at a point due to the location of a cemetery along the road.

He said the contractor was scheduled to relocate the cemetery within the week to ensure work resumed on the construction of the approach roads, adding that the relocation of the cemetery would pave way for the contractor to continue work to ensure early completion.

"Work on the 1.6 kilometre approach road to link the bridge is on course and we expect the contractor to complete the project on schedule," he stated.

"The width of the existing bridge was narrow and old which did not allow the free flow of traffic and sometimes resulted in challenges", he explained.

He said the contractor was on course to ensure the completion of the project on schedule.

Mr Tahiru further stated that the construction of the 160-metre bridge at Twifo Praso was due to the nature of the existing steel bridge.

He explained that the bridge would be used for only vehicular and pedestrian movement, as it sought to provide a durable and high-quality structure to ensure high safety standards.

According to him, it would also provide a high level of service which would ultimately improve the socio-economic lives of the people of the area.

The Quantity Surveyor of China Railway Number Five Engineering Ghana Limited, John Wang, for his part, explained that the project was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, indicated that the company was optimistic of completing the bridge by the end of December.

He also reiterated that the adjoining roads linking the bridge would also be completed by March next year.

He indicated that they were committed to ensuring execution of quality project.