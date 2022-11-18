Ghana: Akufo-Addo Rallies Support for Black Stars

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday re-assured the Ghana Black Stars contingent and the technical team of the country's unflinching support as they participate in this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, according to the President "should know and feel that the entire nation, without the distinction of politics, religion, ethnicity; the entire Ghanaian nation are 100% solidly behind them."

President gave the assurance when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif led a delegation of the Ghana Football Association and all the Supporters Unions who called on him at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo as part of the visit by the football delegation signed the national flag; a move that seek to engender massive support for the Black Stars as they participate in this year's world cap which begins on Sunday, 20th November.

He was optimistic that the 2: 0 victory over Switzerland in a pre-tournament friendly match played on Thursday would spur the team on to perform better at the tournament.

"I know that they are not there to make up the numbers and that they are going to give a very good account of themselves," the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the team for their effort seek his support and blessings before the competition "starts, so that we can all together wish the black stars the very best of luck."

"All of us know what football means to us in this country and what a very rich history we have in football. History that goes right back to the 50s, and 60s and 70s, 80s and 90s, right up till today."

President Akufo-Addo was confident that the players selected, and technical team led by the national Coach, Otto Addo, "we are going to give a very good account of ourselves."

The President recalled the prediction made by the legendary Pele in 1970s, when he said that very soon an African country is going to win the World Cup "and I know that, when he said that, he had in mind Ghana."

He was impressed by the arrangements the Ministry of Youth and Sports has made including and all those involved in the administration of the Black Stars.

"Very well organised and systematic efforts have been made to make sure that we give the Black Stars the best possible conditions, to go forward," he stated.